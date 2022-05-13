A Canadian company producing alternative-energy fuels and nanomaterials using Kansas State-developed technology plans to open a manufacturing plant in Manhattan.
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. announced this week that the planned commercial-scale facility will produce graphene — nanomaterial with physical and electronic properties used by a wide range of industries — and hydrogen for alternative-energy fuels.
Stuart Jara, chief executive officer of HydroGraph, said the location was a strategic choice.
“The close proximity of our manufacturing facility to our research partners at Kansas State University will help us maintain our competitive advantage with a virtuous cycle between our commercial production and continuing R&D,” she said in a written statement.
The company, publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in 2021, was founded in 2017, using K-State research as the basis for its work. HydroGraph exclusively licensed the patented detonation process discovered by Chris Sorensen, a physics professor at K-State.
Jara said Sorensen’s method produces the most consistent, high-quality and cost-effective graphene available on the market and has the lowest environmental footprint. K-State Innovation Partners, also known as the Kansas State University Research Foundation, coordinated the exclusive license.
“Watching the research grow from a patentable discovery to an international company has been an exciting and rewarding process,” said Aarushi Gupta, licensing associate with K-State Innovation Partners. “The global impact our world-class researchers have is truly incredible.”
Officials said production in the Manhattan pilot-scale facility — an existing building in Pottawatomie County — could start as early as this fall. Over the next five years, HydroGraph plans to expand to a larger production facility and create more than 100 jobs.
“As part of the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan, we have committed to bringing thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in new investment into the state,” said David Rosowsky, K-State vice president for research. “The establishment of this facility in Manhattan is a testament to K-State’s ability to be a powerful economic driver for the state of Kansas.”
Lt. Gov. David Toland said HydroGraph is the type of company Kansas wants. “International investment and innovation-based growth are important economic drivers for Kansas, and we are proud to partner with HydroGraph to grow the innovation ecosystem in the state,” he said.
K-State Innovation Partners and Manhattan’s Knowledge Based Economic Development, or KBED, partnership facilitated the company’s manufacturing presence in the region.
“This project aligns with our community’s economic development strategies to drive innovation and entrepreneurship and is a prime example of how targeted economic growth can work when university, community and industry partners come together behind a common goal,” said Jason Smith, president/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and chair of the KBED board.