Johnny Kaw moved rivers and threw boulders, but are those athletic feats worth an NIL deal?
City government officials said they are planning to hire an intellectual property attorney to determine who owns the rights to the “name, image and likeness” of Johnny Kaw, the mythical figure whose statue stands guard at City Park.
The topic came up at this week’s city commission meeting after the producers of an HBO series asked the city for permission to use the statue, as well as some other city assets, in filming. The show, “Somebody, Somewhere,” stars Manhattan native Bridget Everett and is set in Manhattan, though most of the filming takes place in Chicago. It was expected to film some local material for the second season later this month.
The show wants to film the statue for free, but officials are concerned that by granting permission to use it, the city government might not have a claim to Johnny Kaw’s rights in the future.
City attorney Katie Jackson said the city does not have a general policy about anyone using the city’s logos.
She said in 2017, the parks board discussed commercializing Johnny Kaw. Jackson said the problem with that was that some businesses — Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar in Aggieville and businesses that sell Johnny Kaw merchandise — already use his name and image, and they don’t have a license from the city to use it. The board didn’t proceed.
She said the contract with the HBO production company has some language saying the company would have the right to use Johnny “in perpetuity” and in any way it wants “throughout the universe.”
Jackson said in 2021, the production company came to the city to ask to use the city logo, and officials declined. Now the production company is requesting permission to use Johnny Kaw and city attractions like Sunset Zoo.
A Kansas State University professor named George Filinger created Johnny Kaw and wrote a story about his exploits in The Mercury in 1954. A booklet with that story published in 1955 and 1969 says it’s copyrighted by Filinger, all rights reserved. The statue was built in 1966.
Jackson said The Mercury reported in 1966 that the city intended to get royalties from the statue. But according to Jackson, the city doesn’t have a record that the city ever did license Johnny Kaw.
Jackson said the city is looking to hire an intellectual property attorney to find out whether the city has the rights to not only the statue but the name, image, and likeness of Johnny Kaw. Jackson said the commissioners won’t sign the agreement form, which asks for use of Kaw for free, until they have the information.
“You could do nothing, and you wouldn’t allow anyone to use anything we believe is our trademark, and you also wouldn’t take action for infringement,” Jackson said. “The risk for this is, if you in the future want to license trademarks, somebody might say, ‘Well, you’ve acquiesced, and you’ve released your rights to do it because you never enforced it.’”
Jackson said K-State and the University of Kansas have processes through which people can apply and pay for use of logos and intellectual property. Applicants sign a contract to use that property in the way they pay to use it. Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he wants the city to do that.
Commissioner Wynn Butler asked whether the contract with the production company could be changed to say the company can only use Johnny Kaw for Everett’s show. Jackson said administrators can attempt to negotiate that, but if the city doesn’t pursue contracts with other entities using Johnny Kaw’s likeness, it could weaken the overall claim to Johnny Kaw.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said if people are using it for marketing purposes and making money off of that then it makes sense that the city makes money, too.
Hatesohl said HBO doesn’t want to come back every year and every time asking for everything.
“I think we need to pursue it,” he said. “Find out how much K-State charges, how much Lawrence charges. I don’t think we’re gonna get rich on this deal, but at least it does sort of protect things.”
Mayor Linda Morse said she would like a generic policy. “I just want to be able to claim the rights to our images that have been developed over time; that’s a very practical approach,” Morse said.