A statue of Johnny Kaw stands tall at the southeast corner of City Park. The Manhattan city government is hiring an intellectual property attorney to determine who owns the rights to the mythical figure.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Johnny Kaw moved rivers and threw boulders, but are those athletic feats worth an NIL deal?

City government officials said they are planning to hire an intellectual property attorney to determine who owns the rights to the “name, image and likeness” of Johnny Kaw, the mythical figure whose statue stands guard at City Park.