Residents are asked to make an appointment if they wish to browse the selection of “new and experienced” gifts at this year’s Toys for Manhattan shop.
The shop in the upstairs ballroom of the Houston Street Center, 427 Houston, is distributing toys to local families on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from now through Dec. 19.
“They pick a day and a time slot, bring your ID in and go from there,” said Judy Padgett, Toys for Manhattan director.
Appointments can be made online at toysformanhattan.com (Use a phone rather than a desktop or laptop computer to make an appointment).
Only one appointment is allowed per household for the season, and there is a 45-minute and 2-bag limit on shopping. Only the person that is scheduled for a particular time slot will be allowed inside.
Masks are required in order to be compliant with the city and county governments’ COVID-19 guidelines. In addition, the shop prohibits food, beverages and children. Padgett said this ensures a family gets to browse for gifts in peace.
“With this, there’s no competition,” Padgett said. “Now it’s not elbow-to-elbow; it’s calmer.”
Padgett said she decided to split the shop into three separate sections in order to streamline the shopping experience.
“I have all kinds of things besides toys,” Padgett said. “Books galore, DVDs … we’ve got a lot of bikes this year.”
People who want to drop off toys can do so at the ballroom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 5 and 8 p.m. through Dec. 17.
Other drop-off sites are located throughout the Manhattan area:
- 1419 Mercantile, 3039 Anderson Ave.
- Abbott Management, 486 McCall Road
- American Family Insurance, Tim Engle Agency, 3320 Anderson Ave.
- De Hart Plumbing, 1723 Fair Lane
- Edward Jones Financial Advisor: Sarah Pacheco, 519 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
- Five Below, 417E Poyntz Ave.
- Inspire ENT & Pulmonology, 4201 Anderson Ave., Suite C
- Legacy Realty of Kansas, 3901 Vanesta Drive, Suite A
- Little Apple Nutrition, 2026 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
- Manhattan Dental, 2745 Pembrook Place
- McCullough Development, 210 N. Fourth St.
- Menards, 515 McCall Road
- Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts, 700 Ft. Riley Blvd.
- Orscheln Farm & Home Supply, 427 Hummels Place
- Riddle’s Jewelry, 100 Manhattan Town Center
- Riley County Police Dept., 1001 S Seth Child Road
- Salon One & Spa, 1348 Westloop Place
- Salon Brands, 409 Poyntz Ave.
- Via Christi Home Medical, 2439 Claflin Road
- Water’s True Value Hardware, 338 N Seth Child Road
Local businesses, clubs and organizations are encouraged to call ahead to make arrangements for larger donations.
Padgett can be reached at santalady2@cox.net or 785-313-2013.
Padgett said it is vital for people to keep their appointments.
She said she understands that life happens and sometimes plans are derailed.
“It’s unfortunate when no-shows occur,” Padgett said. “But there’s no physical line outside for me to look and see who’s next. If something is going on, let me know you’re running late.”
Al Myers, a police officer, started the operation 55 years ago, collecting gifts and toys from fellow officers for a family on Christmas Eve who had nothing. Myers retired from the program in 2001.
Padgett said the experience can be emotionally overwhelming for people walking into the shop.
“We’re really lucky the community gets to have something like this,” Padgett said.