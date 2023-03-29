A California man accused of a 2020 shooting near Aggieville will have an attempted first-degree murder trial in the summer.
Travell Davon Hairston, 31, of Sacramento, had a status hearing Monday in Riley County District Court in front of Judge John Bosch, who set a trial date from July 24 to 28.
The attempted first-degree murder charge comes from a Feb. 8, 2020, incident.
Around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020, officers responded to a shots fired call in 1000 block of Laramie Street. When officers arrived on the scene, police found an unoccupied car that had been shot at.
Upon further investigation, police said Hairston had shot multiple rounds at a 27-year-old man.
Hairston, who previously lived in Manhattan, has been in Riley County Jail since Jan. 9, 2022, when police extradited him from Sacramento County Jail on different charges. Riley County police later arrested him in March 2022 for attempted first-degree murder.
Hairston also will face four counts of aggravated assault (use of a deadly weapon), criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property during the July trial. Those charges are from a 2019 shooting.
Police allege that Hairston shot a gun inside a house during a party in the 1300 block of Fremont Street on Sept. 15, 2019.
Hairston remains confined on a total bond of $1.115 million.