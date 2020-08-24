A federal judge sentenced a California man to more than 13 years in prison after police caught him smuggling 23 pound of methamphetamine through Geary County.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, Eduardo Garcia-Patino, 45, of San Jacinto, California, will serve 164 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, Geary County law enforcement officers stopped Garcia-Patino for a traffic violation while he was driving east on Interstate 70 in Geary County in 2017. Investigators found a duffel bag with methamphetamine inside the truck.