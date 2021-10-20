Riley County Police director Dennis Butler poses for a photograph at the National Night Out event in City Park on Oct. 5. Butler announced his retirement this week after three years leading the department and 41 total years in law enforcement.
“Throughout the summer and early fall, my priorities have shifted, and rather suddenly,” he wrote. “Some of this is due to health issues that have caused me to miss an inordinate amount of work.”
He said this is preventing him from devoting the same effort he believes in necessary to do his job well.
“In my mind, good enough does not cut it, and my personal standard is to serve at a level higher than what many might believe is acceptable,” he wrote.
Butler announced his retirement earlier this month.
Butler said he has always considered himself a “grind-it-out cop,” and “beginning in July, I have been unable to grind it out like I should.”
“I turned 61 years old, and I know now it is time to retire from my career in law enforcement; one that I love and that has blessed me far beyond any responsible expectations,” he said.
Butler began his career in 1979 as a police cadet in Alexandria, Virginia.
He retired from that job in 2004 to become the police chief in Ottawa before being appointed in 2018 as RCPD director.
Butler plans to write again before retiring, sharing his thoughts on policing in America and his “unique perspective of the caliber of services citizens of Riley County enjoy from their consolidated and accredited police department.”
“Every day that RCPD police and correctional officers put on their uniforms are brand new opportunities for them to make a positive difference in the lives of others,” Butler said. “This includes our non-sworn workforce who serve differently, but similarly. I derive immense satisfaction from these moments; especially when I know our employees’ actions are selfless and heartfelt.”
Butler’s full letter is on Page A6. He will retire on Feb. 1, 2022.