Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely, some with very heavy rain late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely, some with very heavy rain late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.