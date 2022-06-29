A majority of the Manhattan City Commission is on board with the city government eventually getting out of funding social services.
Manhattan city commissioner Wynn Butler on Tuesday proposed an outside entity like the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF) provide the money that the city would normally give social service agencies from the general fund, which is supported by property taxes.
Commissioners John Matta and Mark Hatesohl supported Butler’s proposal. But this wouldn’t affect this year’s budget, and the commission on Tuesday didn’t have a vote to pursue this path.
“We need to spend the money on other things like parks and rec, roads, and everything else that goes on here,” Butler said.
The Social Services Advisory Board requested $574,694, an increase of $125,039 or 27.8% from 2022. The board has 13 agencies requesting funding, including two new organizations: Be Able, which is a community center for adults who need assistance, and Flint Hills Community Clinic, which provides health care to people who do not have health insurance.
Marcia Hornung, chair of the Social Services Advisory Board, suggested a guideline for commissioners to consider in the future is allowing social services to have one mill worth of money to fund its various agencies. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
In 2023, that is estimated to represent about $633,970.
“I think that’s something worth considering,” Hornung said. “That allows for growth as our community grows and we expect needs to grow at the same time.”
Butler made his proposal as an alternative to Hornung’s guideline.
Commissioner Usha Reddi said she would caution against completely moving social services funding to another entity, but she does like the one-mill cap idea for social services funds.
“There’s lots of factors with those types of organizations,” Reddi said. “I feel as a local government, it is also part of our responsibility to care for all of our community members.”
Commissioner John Matta said the GCMF idea has merit. He mentioned other big ticket items such as streets, employee salaries and the Riley County Police Department.
“We need to look at all the different ways that we can handle things and overall, spread it out and be able to take care of our core responsibilities and not leave anybody high and dry,” Matta said.
Mayor Linda Morse said she has concerns about handing over social services to a separate organization whose values may not necessarily align with the city’s. She said not everyone gets what they want currently, but there is still support.
Hatesohl said it would be good if GMCF could absorb some of the social services budget requests through some of their charitable foundation.
The commission on Tuesday considered outside agency proposals with a total increase of 6.5% for 2023.
The outside entities’ budget proposals came from the Manhattan Public Library, Flint Hills Area Transportation on Agency, Aggieville Business Association, Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Arts Center, Riley County Historical Society-Wolf House, Social Services Advisory Board and Special Alcohol Fund Advisory Committee.
The total proposed funding for all of these agencies is $4.49 million, a 6.5% increase from $4.17 million in 2022.
City finance director Rina Neal said she estimates those outside entities to make up about 3% of the entire city budget. In 2022, the total city budget was $163.5 million.
The Manhattan Public Library requested $2.85 million, a $163,100 increase from the 2022 budget. The Manhattan Public Library employee benefit fund increased from $662,890 to $680,000, a $17,110 increase from the 2022 budget.
Library director Eric Norris said the board tried to keep the budget as flat as possible. The library receives its funding from a dedicated property tax rate.
“We’re putting forward a budget that’s very thoughtful and very mindful of the money that taxpayers are contributing towards needs,” Norris said.
The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency is requesting $179,884, an increase of $50,000 or 38.5%. The increase is because of inflation costs, said Anne Smith, ATA bus director. Smith said she has asked for an increase from all of its local funding partners including Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary counties, and the Manhattan and Junction City governments.
The special alcohol committee is requesting $492,196, representing a $26,186 or 5.6% increase. It supports 17 agencies, including a new entity, True Colors Flint Hills, which provides a safe place for LGTBQ youth. They are funded by special liquor tax.
Downtown Manhattan requests $93,000 for 2023, a $15,000 increase from 2022 because of increases in all areas of operations.
The Aggieville Business Association is requesting $60,000, which is unchanged from the 2022 budget. The Manhattan Arts Center is asking for $43,000, unchanged from last year. Riley County Historical Society-Wolf House requests $5,000, unchanged from last year to help with supplies and maintenance. The city uses transient guest tax revenue to provide its funding for these entities.