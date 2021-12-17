Riley County Police Director Dennis Butler said Thursday that officers who had been next door to Tate’s bar when a shooting took place Sunday couldn’t get inside right away because of all the people trying to get out.
Joshua Leslie Cummings, 20, a Fort Riley soldier, is in jail on $1 million bond after he allegedly shot K-State football player Reed Godinet and injured another person, Hector Manuel Martinez. Cummings is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery for a shooting that happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Butler spoke to Riley County commissioners at their meeting Thursday.
He said two officers had been in the Aggieville police station next to the bar and responded to the gunshots immediately. He said they initially couldn’t get in because so many people were scrambling to leave. Butler said the officers did find another way and started assisting the injured people.
“We are fortunate it was not worse,” Butler said.
Riley County deputy attorney David Lowden said during a hearing Wednesday that Cummings fired five shots from a revolver inside the bar. Lowden said two bullets hit Godinet — one in the jaw and one in the abdomen. He said Cummings fired his gun at Martinez, who had tried to intervene, and hit Martinez in the head with his gun.
Multiple sources told The Mercury that Godinet and Cummings were engaged in a fight with each other on the dance floor immediately prior to the shooting. Neither prosecutors nor the individuals involved have commented on the motive for the shooting.
Butler also talked about the incident Wednesday in which a 79-year-old man allegedly threatened police officers with a gun. After a standoff that closed Bluemont Avenue, officers shot him with rubber bullets. The man, Stanley Edward Hoerman, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated interference with a law enforcement officer.
Hoerman intervened in a situation where police were interacting with another person experiencing a mental health crisis in the 1000 block of Bluemont.
“A gentleman in a pickup truck just intervened, and we didn’t know why,” Butler said Thursday. “He’s somebody we’re familiar with, and initially we didn’t have any indication he was armed. (The officer) didn’t have any indication he was armed. Then at some point, he did indicate he was armed.”
Butler said Hoerman displayed his weapon, and officers used “less lethal” force on the man to keep from badly hurting him. He also said if the man had done something else, the officer involved could have been seriously injured or killed.
“This week has been quite the week,” he said.