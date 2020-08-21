Manhattan city commissioner Wynn Butler said he would like the city government to offer assistance to Riley County’s sales tax renewal even as the city pursues its own tax.
The city plans to place a 0.5% sales tax question on the November ballot; this citywide tax, which would be for public infrastructure, debt reduction and economic development, would begin in 2023 if approved.
Riley County wants to renew the 0.5% county road and bridge sales tax that it shares with the city government some time prior to its 2022 expiration date, potentially setting up a conflict with the Manhattan city government. Questions for this year’s ballot are due Sept. 1 to Riley County.
Butler said the city proposed tax is the best way to go overall for the city government.
“That means we need to cooperate with the county and assist them in possibly passing a (roads and bridges tax), where all of the revenue would go to the county and not be shared by the city to plug that hole in that budget process,” Butler said. “Because, after all, the city is the county.”
Butler recognized there will be pain felt by each side.
“No solution is going to be perfect,” Butler said. “There’s going to be some pain for one side or the other. And you have to look at it from the standpoint of what’s best for the whole.”
Commissioners from Riley and Pottawatomie counties plus Manhattan city commissioners discussed the sales tax Thursday afternoon during a joint meeting.
Pottawatomie County commissioner Dee McKee said she wants Pottawatomie County to have a larger part in the discussion going forward. The citywide sales tax would incorporate Pottawatomie County businesses in the Manhattan city limits. Officials said would increase the revenue generated from the tax.
“So I’m hoping today to simply open a dialogue with more conversation directly with people rather than trying to tell you what to do or how to do it or ‘This is what I think should happen,’” McKee said.
Riley County commissioners said the existing road and bridges sales tax has been successful since it was initiated. Voters initially approved the county sales tax in 2002 and approved its renewal in 2012.
“We’ve been very good stewards of that money,” said Ron Wells, Riley County commissioner.
Butler agreed, but said he thinks it is not a valid argument to continue it solely because it’s been successful over the last two decades.
“Yes, it’s worked for 20 years, but things have vastly changed over those 20 years,” Butler said.
Manhattan city commissioner Linda Morse said she felt like there hasn’t been as much collaboration between all the entities as compared to past years.
“But I have not seen that spirit of cooperation that existed 10 years, 20 years ago between the city and the county with regard to coming together,” Morse said.
Wells pushed back at this statement, saying he thinks there’s been a lot of collaboration among entities.
“Linda, I don’t know where you’ve been the last 20 years,” Wells said to Morse.
Riley County commissioner John Ford said at the end of the meeting he thought it seemed like each entity would go their own way.
“I still get that indication now that at least of this particular item, we’re all going to have to be on our own,” Ford said.
Riley County commissioner and chairman Marvin Rodriguez called the meeting a lively discussion.
“We’ll continue on,” he said while concluding the meeting.