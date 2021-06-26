Mayor Wynn Butler critiqued The Manhattan Mercury on Friday, saying it doesn’t cover the city government as well as it used to because it only prints three days a week.
The topic came up because Butler wanted city officials to consider putting out more press releases.
“And so we may need to expand that because The Mercury is publishing three days a week now, and I don’t think they’re doing a very good job reporting when they do publish. And so we’re going to need to get involved in that.”
In fact, The Mercury publishes six editions per week, three in print and three e-editions.
Reporter Hailey Phillips spent 10 hours covering three city government meetings this week alone.
The Mercury was the only media organization present at the retreat when Butler made his comment.