New year, same coronavirus precautions.
With the local county health order mandating businesses close by midnight and customers out by 12:30 a.m., some establishments opted to host early New Year’s countdowns.
This included Manhattan Brewing Company in downtown, which planned to show and count down with the live ball drop in New York City.
Co-owner Jake Voegli said the staff thought it’d be easier to host the event earlier than to work out the logistics of making sure customers were finished drinking and out of the brewery by 12:30 a.m.
“That way we’re well before the time and we’re staying in compliance with everything,” he said. “We wanted to do it an hour earlier just to make sure.”
Voegli said since the business’ conception, the team wanted to offer a more relaxed drinking avenue outside of Aggieville, which was emphasized even more with the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the Aggieville Business Association decided not to host its annual Little Apple Drop event, which typically draws thousands to the district, to avoid large crowds and interference with ongoing construction in the area. Individual businesses in the district were still able to host New Year’s Eve specials or events, such as 7even8ight5ive’s international celebrations.
The bar decided to host a countdown every hour starting at 7 p.m. alongside six cities across the world, including Paris, France, London, England, and Reykjavik, Iceland.
“With 2020 being the year it has been, and local regulations making bars close at 12:30 a.m., we thought this was a great way for our customers to celebrate New Year’s Eve all night,” the bar said in a message.
Manhattan Brewing Company’s event was first come, first served and the brewery planned to cut off crowds at its 44-seat capacity, but people could sit in their heated outdoor patio. While beer was to be expected at the brewery, Voegli said it also created a drink menu with nine different cocktails to serve especially for New Year’s Eve.
Voegli said though Manhattan Brewing Company is on the newer side, the community and local business district have welcomed them with open arms, and they hope to be able to operate fully in the new year.
“Because we opened up in July, we’ve only known the pandemic for our business, so we’re ready to move past it so we can see what we’re actually capable of,” Voegli said. “We want to see what it’s like at full capacity and get so many more visitors in town, get football going again. We can’t wait. I’m so done with this year. I’m just ready to see what else we can do.”