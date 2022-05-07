Ascension Via Christi Hospital
adds orthopedic surgeon
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Samani M.D. has joined Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Samani will be seeing patients at the new Ascension Medical Group Via Christi Orthopedics clinic located at 1133 College Ave., Ste. D200.
Samani recognizes the importance of close-to-home, community-based care and strives to perform surgeries that allow for more rapid recovery and better strength for his patients.
“We are excited to have Dr. Samani join our medical community and provide orthopedic care in the Flints Hills region,” said Bob Copple, hospital president. “Dr. Samani is a wonderful addition to our medical staff and comes to us with extensive sports medicine, orthopedic and rural health experience.”
Samani earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Iowa and then did his orthopedic surgery residency at Ohio State University.
Along with orthopedics, he also has a special interest in sports medicine.
Prior to joining Ascension Via Christi, Samani spent nearly 27 years caring for patients at other midwest medical centers in Nebraska and Missouri.
Edie named
Riley County
budget and
finance officer
The Riley County government has named USD 383 school board member Darell Edie as its new budget and finance officer.
Edie started work April 20 and is settling into the role. Edie’s primary responsibilities will include preparing and coordinating budgets for county programs and departments, including Appropriations, Bond & Interest Fund, Capital Improvement Program, Coroner, Economic Development, General Fund, Riley County Police Department, and Special Projects. He will work closely with Commissioners, Department Heads, and the County Clerk to lead budget discussions. Edie brings more than 20 years of professional accounting experience to the role.
“I’m planning to continue moving forward with efforts to make the budgeting process more transparent,” Edie said. “The county’s new OpenGOV software should help make budget details more accessible to the public and I’m excited to explore the possibilities.”
Most recently, Edie worked as the director of finance and accounting for Manhattan Christian College.
The Riley County Commission will begin discussing the 2023 budget in June. The final 2023 Riley County budget must be adopted by Oct. 1 and the OpenGOV software launch is scheduled for later this year.
Edie says he looks forward to exploring the county’s budget history as well as the possibilities for the future.
“Darell is an experienced financial expert and a welcome addition to the Riley County team,” said County Clerk Rick Vargo. “His strategic financial, analytical, and management skills, along with his knowledge of the Flint Hills Region will be tremendous assets for the organization as well as the people of Riley County. We’re very pleased to have him on board.”
Edie’s father owned and operated the first Dairy Queen restaurants in Manhattan and Junction City, and Darell has been a lifelong resident of the area.
He attended K-State, where he received a degree in Economics and has spent his career working in both the public and private sectors.
Most recently, he worked as the director of finance and accounting for Manhattan Christian College.