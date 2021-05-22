New Boston
Creative Group
announces
promotions, new hire
Shawn Dryden, Erin Rains and Julie Fiedler received promotions at New Boston Creative Group, LLC. The company also hired a new employee in Alison Rogers.
Dryden joined New Boston Creative Group in 2008. He was promoted to director of web and creative development and steers branding and other projects in addition to his role as supervisor of NBCG’s web development team.
Rains, who joined NBCG as a video production specialist in 2015, is its new director of video production. In this role, she manages all video projects and carries out special assignments in collaboration with the web and digital teams.
Also with New Boston since 2015, Fiedler previously served as content strategist before accepting her new position as director of digital marketing. She manages the company’s online marketing team and oversees content creation and data analysis.
Content marketer Alison Rogers joins NBCG from Kansas State University. A native of Topeka, Rogers creates content for websites and social media and carries out online engagement projects.
New Boston Creative Group is an integrated marketing communications agency that provides web, content, digital marketing, video and graphic design services. Visit newbostoncreative.com.