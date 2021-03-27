NSBA adds local business member
to council
The National Small Business Association Leadership Council has selected Kirk Crabtree to join the council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a nonpartisan basis. Crabtree joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Crabtree said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
After serving 22 years in the United States Amy and retiring in the Flint Hills, Crabtree has been active in the regional small business and entrepreneurial ecosystems. He has managed and owned several small businesses in the area and currently consults other small business owners. He has been active in the region’s Chambers of Commerce and other business organizations such as Business Network International and 1 Million Cups.
Crabtree joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, economic development, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.
“I am proud to have Kirk Crabtree as part of our Leadership Council,” said Todd McCracken, NSBA President and CEO. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
NextHome
Unlimited named Diamond Pinnacle Office Award
winner
NextHome Unlimited, with offices in Junction City, Abilene and Manhattan, has received the Diamond Pinnacle Office Award from NextHome.
The company received this award for its 2020 sales, when NextHome Unlimited sold 412 units and $69.6 millon in volume in 2020. NextHome selected 600 offices for awards.