Purple PAWS
reports record
number of
adoptions
In 2020, more dogs and cats were adopted from the Purple Power Animal Welfare Society than in any previous year.
Last year, 731 rescue pets found homes through Purple PAWS, including 490 dogs and 241 cats. That number is a significant increase from past years for Purple PAWS, said director Susan Clasen.
“We are a small town, all-volunteer rescue,” Clasen said. “But our numbers this year show that we are working more like a rescue based in a metropolitan area with paid staff members.”
Clasen said last year’s success is a reflection of the work-ethic of Purple PAWS growing team of volunteers.
“So many groups like ours just shut down last year,” she said. “But our volunteers never gave up. They continued to save animals, worked hard to adopt them out, and spread the word about what we do, which recruited even more volunteers.”
Approximately 75 families served Purple PAWS as fosters for rescued dogs and cats last year, and many of those were brand new to fostering, according to Heather Sibert, foster coordinator. Sibert said all the non-profit’s volunteers worked together in 2020.
“Our fosters really stepped up and made themselves available this year,” Sibert said. “They were there for the animals that needed saving, and you can see the results of that in our year-end numbers.”
Dillons celebrates 100 years of service in Kansas
Dillon Food Stores is celebrating its centennial year of serving Kansas communities with donating $100,000 from Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation to support hunger relief efforts in Kansas. Non-profit organizations can share requests online at dillons.com.
There are two Dillons grocery stores in Manhattan: 130 Sarber Lane and 1101 Westloop Place.
After his initial venture in selling groceries at his general store in Sterling in the early 1900s, John S. Dillon opened the area’s first Cash Food Market in Hutchinson in 1913. “J.S. Dillon and Sons Store Co” was opened in 1919 and later incorporated in 1921, a date now celebrated 100 years later.
By 1968, J.S. Dillon and Sons had grown into Dillon Companies, Inc., and began acquiring regional banners across the western and central states. Dillon Companies, Inc., merged with The Kroger Co. in 1983.
In 2021, more than 12,000 associates are employed at 80 stores, two distribution centers and one corporate office in the Dillon Stores Division across Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.