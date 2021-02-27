CGN Advisors adds associate advisor
Lindsay Adams has joined the CGN Advisors team as an associate advisor.
As an associate advisor at CGN, Adams will be assisting lead advisors in the overall financial planning process, including retirement planning, education planning, risk management and investment planning.
Adams is a 2017 graduate of the personal financial planning program at Kansas State University with a minor in business.While at K-State, she was a peer financial counselor with Powercat Financial and was on the FPA® Financial Planning Challenge team.
Prior to CGN, she worked at Keating & Associates in Manhattan and United Bank & Trust in Clay Center. She is a graduate of Wakefield High School.
CGN Advisors is an office of Garrett Investment Advisors, LLC, a locally-owned fee-only financial planning and investment management firm located at 1107 Hylton Heights Road in Manhattan.
Manhattan Area Habitat for
Humanity
announces new board members
Brandon Kliewer and Brandon Savage, both of Kansas State University, Junction City business owner Jasmine Tipton and Richard Berndt with Manhattan Area Technical College are the four new members on the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity board.
“We are proud to welcome proven leaders from two critical partner institutions, Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College, and from the Flint Hills Black-owned business community on our board of directors,” said Josh Brewer, executive director of Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity. We are so grateful for their leadership and their service to our organization and our community.”
Kliewer is an associate professor of civic leadership in the Mary Lynn and Warren Staley School of Leadership Studies at Kansas State University. He holds a doctorate from the University of Georgia in political science and a master’s degree in political science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Savage received his master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a dual major in strategic management and operations/information management. He received his undergraduate degree in business management from Brigham Young University.
Tipton received an associate’s degree in business and accounting at Cloud Community College and a bachelor’s degree in operations and supply chain management at Kansas State University. A Junction City native, she is the founder and owner of Hebe by Jasmine and works at the Junction City Foot Locker Distribution Center. She also works as a tax preparer at H & R Block.
Berndt received OSHA training from the University of Saint Louis and completed his CSHO (Certified Safety and Health Official). He is currently teaching construction technology at Manhattan Area Technical College.
The 2020-2021 Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors includes president Lakesha James, vice president Peggy Foist, secretary David Wasser, Jerryn Washington, at-large member, and Pat Butler, Preston Chapel, Daryl Folkerts, Gabe Hubbard, Linda Ruzicka and Gary Stith.
Pawnee pays back loan for CSU
Pawnee Mental Health Health Services received enough funding to pay back a $400,000 loan in order for completing construction of the crisis stabilization unit (CSU) in Manhattan.
“We are incredibly grateful to the foundations, businesses and individuals who have supported the CSU facility, programs and staff,” said Robbin Cole, executive director of Pawnee Mental Health Services. “Without their generosity, we would not have been able to retire the construction loan early. We were well aware that this service was needed in our area, but the need for crisis mental health care has exceeded even our expectations.”
The state of Kansas provided $725,000 for administrative costs, planning, implementation and most of the construction costs for the CSU, with Pawnee taking out the loan to fund the remainder of the construction costs and equipment, officials said.
The Goldstein Foundation of Manhattan issued a challenge grant of $200,000. For every dollar contributed to construction costs of the CSU, the foundation matched the donations dollar for dollar up to $200,000.
The challenge was met and the CSU facility loan has been retired. Match-eligible gifts were received from 48 individuals, businesses, churches and charitable foundations. Gifts of $5,000 and above were made by Burnett Automotive, Dr. Leland and Janice Reitz, Wayne and Cindy Sloan and Mary Vanier, all of Manhattan and Stormont Vail Health, based in Topeka. A grant of $126,315 from the Sunderland Foundation, Overland Park, KS, completed the challenge grant.
In its first year, the CSU received support from 36 individuals, businesses, churches and charitable foundations. The Kansas Health Foundation of Wichita gave a grant of $25,000. The majority of the unit’s food needs have been provided by Common Table and the Manhattan Soup Kitchen, totaling more than $15,000 between the two organizations, which are staffed by volunteers.