Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories this week examining how the pandemic has affected the community.
Although small businesses faced adversity stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, local leaders feel the Manhattan area is poised to bounce back.
“We are very excited and optimistic about 2021,” said Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. “We also look forward to seeing people back out in our local retailers, restaurants and other businesses as we return to some kind of normalcy.
The pandemic hit small businesses the hardest, specifically restaurants and the hospitality industry Smith said. City manager Ron Fehr said big box and grocery stores performed well.
Side effects from the coronavirus shuttered businesses such as Little Apples Playland and many restaurants, most notably Harry’s. Manhattan’s Pier 1 closed in January before the pandemic began.
Other the other hand, businesses opened in Manhattan, like Guilty Biscuit, a restaurant started by the former owners of Harry’s. Aggieville welcomed seven new businesses: Nico’s Little Italy, Far Out Arcade, J Green Dog Studio, Hazy Haven, Social Salon, Sun Yi’s Taekwondo and Sol y Bel, said Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association.
Cook said he feels optimistic about Aggieville’s future with the construction, redevelopment and opening of these new businesses.
Earlier this year, Aggieville businesses laid off 880 part-time and full-time employees because of the outbreak.
“Overall, it has been very tough on bars and restaurants,” Cook said. “The community has been great in their support, but the restrictions, especially concerning our military neighbors, has taken its toll.”
Fort Riley told soldiers they couldn’t go to Aggieville at night because of the pandemic. The current health order from the Riley County Health Department directs bars and restaurants to close at midnight.
From 2019 to 2020, Manhattan saw a 2.6% decrease in sales tax revenue, a sign the coronavirus pandemic affected the city’s sales.
“All in all, this was much better than we originally anticipated,” Fehr said.
In 2019, the city collected a total of $11.2 million in sales tax. That dropped $300,588 in 2020 to $10.9 million.Downtown Manhattan Inc. executive director Gina Scroggs said downtown businesses came up with creative ways to function during the pandemic from selling products on Facebook Live to converting to all deliveries.
“It’s just absolutely amazing, but also really just proves and highlights why small business is the fabric of America,” she said.
Scroggs said the platforms installed outside restaurants in the district attracted both local and regional visitors.
“That’s always a plus when you start to see visitors coming into our community,” she said.
Karen Hibbard, director of the Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she thought Manhattan did a great job providing a safe and friendly atmosphere to guests and residents during the pandemic. A plus in 2020 was the reopening of the new and expanded conference center, Hibbard said. She said she thinks once people feel safe to travel again, Manhattan will be a prime destination.
“Once the consumer is confident in coming, Manhattan is definitely on their radar,” she said.