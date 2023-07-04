True Colors Flint Hills is turning one, and it’s “bursting at the seams” with people, ideas and hope for the future, said Katie Baker, True Colors Flint Hills executive director.

“It is beyond anything I ever dreamed,” True Colors founder Jayme Morris-Hardeman said. “When I came up with this idea, I had no idea how popular it would be. No idea how many kids needed to come and wanted access to a place where they could just be themselves. To me, it’s amazing what has happened there.”