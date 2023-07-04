True Colors Flint Hills is turning one, and it’s “bursting at the seams” with people, ideas and hope for the future, said Katie Baker, True Colors Flint Hills executive director.
“It is beyond anything I ever dreamed,” True Colors founder Jayme Morris-Hardeman said. “When I came up with this idea, I had no idea how popular it would be. No idea how many kids needed to come and wanted access to a place where they could just be themselves. To me, it’s amazing what has happened there.”
What started off as an idea to prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ youth has grown into a home and family, Baker said.
“I call us a big chaotic family, and I think maintaining that relationship is important,” Baker said. “We don’t just divvy out services; we are a community, and we have provided that community a sense of safety and support that I really do believe it’s how we save lives.”
True Colors is one of the only facilities for queer youth in all of Kansas. The only other facility like it currently is Bloom House in Emporia.
“I think what is so unique about True Colors is that we didn’t really work off of anyone’s blueprint,” Baker said. “We really did just create our own based on the kids.”
True Colors caters to the specific wants and needs of the kids who go there. Because of this, the organization offers many kinds of services outside of mental health and gender-affirming clothing.
The facility offers specialty clubs like cooking and light saber activities, as well as seminars on wide-ranging topics taught by professionals.
In the coming years, True Colors organizers intend to expand and offer a residential shelter for queer youth who don’t have somewhere to go.
Morris-Hardeman said approximately 5% of students within the school district are homeless.
“It’s a definite need but I see it from the CASA perspective,” Morris-Hardeman said, referring to court-appointed special advocates — trained volunteers who serve as advocates for neglected children.
“These kids can’t be home safely, therefore they will end up in foster care and that’s not always safe either. If you’re a trans woman but sex assigned at birth as male, they are going to put you in a male group home. So it’s not safe for those kids and it’s not promoting their mental health.”
Baker said they enjoy celebrating their joy and having a place to be unapologetically themselves. She also said that even though this program is meant for middle school and high schoolers, many college students also find a sense of community by volunteering at True Colors.
True Colors leaders said looking forward, they intend to continue the mission of providing a space for queer youth, and inspire other places to start their own support communities in their towns, Morris-Hardman said.