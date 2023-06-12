Burlington store coming to Manhattan Staff reports Jun 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burlington is coming to Manhattan Marketplace shopping center.The store will occupy 425 Third Place replacing the closed Bed Bath and Beyond, which shuttered many locations when the company filed for bankruptcy in April. The local store closed in the spring.The company, a department store that sells mostly clothing, previously called itself Burlington Coat Factory but rebranded several years ago. The nearest Burlington store is in Topeka, Kansas.Burlington is advertising for local positions including retail store management, sales associate and stocking associate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Business Advertising More from this section DeSantis vows to 'restore' the name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina The Best Places to Raise a Family in America Tips to Staying Cool in Extreme Heat Latest News Burlington store coming to Manhattan Kansas’ largesse could generate $300 million in interest revenue from short-term investments 'A beautiful dream' | Symphony in the Flint Hills not hampered by light rain Oldest chimpanzee in captivity celebrates 69th birthday at Sunset Zoo Country singer Johnny Woods engaged Arts in the Park goers with Friday set Ruff water | Canine aquatics event coming to Blue Earth Plaza K-State heptathlete finishes with All-America honor Police report for June 12, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKevin Sutton to leave K-State for IMG AcademyMini golf lounge to open in former Blue Moose space at mallK-State Alumni Association names Adam Walker president and CEO'Somebody Somewhere' renewed for third seasonTHEIR STATE | Boys State provides week of immersive government simulationSharon Lee NelsonPolice report for June 7, 2023SCHOOL HISTORY | MHS East Campus in photosSecond-floor upgrades shine in renewed Fort Riley museumPolice report for June 5, 2023 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.