Audience members pass around a pink boot during the 47th annual Kaw Valley Rodeo on Saturday night at CiCo Park’s Wells Arena. Monetary donations were collected to help support the Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University.
Wells Arena was packed on Saturday night as people herded in to see the Kaw Valley Rodeo.
It was the final night of the three-night rodeo, which ran alongside the Riley County Fair and carnival. Friday’s event was cut short by a thunderstorm, but Saturday’s weather was clear and cooler than expected, so many people came out for the show.
“The best part of rodeos is the fans,” announcer Bob Edmonds said over the loudspeaker, eliciting applause.
Rodeo clown “Backflip” Johnny Dudley agreed. He said the crowd is a vital element to a rodeo show.
“You could have a millionaire next to a broke person, but they’re both enjoying the same thing,” Dudley said.
Dudley, of Denton, Texas, has been performing at rodeos for the last 20 years and has worked rodeos from south Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska, and many places in between. This was his first time performing at Kaw Valley Rodeo.
“My favorite part of being a rodeo clown is probably putting smiles on people’s faces,” Dudley said. “Laughter is kind of like medicine, and everyone needs it every once in a while. When it comes to the people in the crowd, I don’t know anyone’s background or who’s in the crowd. Everyone has something going on in their life, they might have just spent their last dollar to get in here or maybe they have someone fighting cancer but if I can get them to just forget their problems for two hours.”
Throughout the show, the crowd roared, sang along with the music and interacted with Dudley.
The rodeo included the usual competitions: barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, breakaway and bull riding. But there were also some fun additions in between.
Five audience members competed to win free beer in a competition that Dudley made up on the fly.
They jumped rope, hula-hooped and dizzily fell in the mud while trying to win cold Bud Light.
A spectator, Halle Kloefkorn, said she loves rodeos. This was her first time at Kaw Valley Rodeo as well.
“When someone doesn’t do well and everyone still cheers for them, I love the nicety in that,” Kloefkorn said.
She said her favorite part is always the saddle bronc riding because it’s the most entertaining event in the show.
By the night’s end, families and friends shuffled out of Wells Arena with smiles on their faces, basking in the glow of the colorful county fair lights.