Smoke fills the air Friday, July 28, 2023, as Riley County firefighters and police respond to a grass fire in the 2700 block of Purcell Road north of Manhattan. Eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 24 was down to one lane.
No one was injured after a brush fire broke out Friday morning southwest of the Tuttle Creek Dam.
At 9:02 a.m. Friday, Riley County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to the 2700 block of Purcell Road north of Manhattan for reports of a brush fire.
Upon arrival, crews found flames advancing rapidly through a heavily wooded hillside.
A total of 20 volunteer firefighters responded on eight apparatus, while Manhattan Fire Department responded with five personnel and two apparatus to provide fire response and drone support. Riley County Police Department, Kansas Department of Transportation and Riley County Emergency Medical Services all assisted with safety, traffic control and medical observation of responders.
One eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 24, or a southbound lane of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, was closed temporarily during the fire.
The blaze was contained by 11:15 a.m., and crews remained on the scene to monitor conditions and address flare-ups. An estimated total of three to five acres burned, but no homes or structures were damaged.
A Riley County EMS crew remained on scene to ensure safety of personnel and volunteers due to extreme heat conditions.
“These were difficult conditions in very steep terrain,” said RCFD No. 1 Deputy Fire Chief John Martens in a written statement. “The densely packed cedar trees and the abundance of fire fuel made the situation critical. If not for the quick response, this could have been a devastating fire. The dedication of our volunteers, some of whom took time off work to answer the call during the workday, is truly humbling.”
A cause has yet to be determined, but officials said it appears to be accidental. No human involvement is suspected.