GRASS FIRE
Smoke fills the air Friday, July 28, 2023, as Riley County firefighters and police respond to a grass fire in the 2700 block of Purcell Road north of Manhattan. Eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 24 was down to one lane.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No one was injured after a brush fire broke out Friday morning southwest of the Tuttle Creek Dam.

At 9:02 a.m. Friday, Riley County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to the 2700 block of Purcell Road north of Manhattan for reports of a brush fire.