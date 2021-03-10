Some Pottawatomie County residents near St. George will have to find an alternate route to access Highway 24 due to a KDOT bridge replacement project near Blackjack Road set to start on March 16, according to county officials.
Traffic on the south side of Highway 24 will not be able to access Blackjack Road, with Franklin Drive also closed.
In addition, Highway 24 will be down to two lanes in the area and median crossovers at Blackjack Road, Blue Run Road and Deer Haven Lane will be closed.
A detour will run from Rockenham Road across Highway 24 to Military Trail Road. Another identified alternate route is from the west side of St. George on Chapman road, to Vineyard Road.
Drivers wanting to access Blackjack Road north of Highway 24 and Deer Haven Road will have to make right turns in and right turns out.
USD 323 will be one of the most affected entities, said Superintendent Kevin Logan. He told his board Monday, it will force all traffic to access St. George Elementary School from Military Trail Road, likely causing traffic congestion.