Manhattan will have to keep waiting for a Braum’s.
Amanda Beuchaw, public relations director for Braum’s, told The Mercury that the construction for the Manhattan location wouldn’t happen until 2023 at the earliest.
“We have stores in front of it that are taking quite a bit of time,” she said. “2023 is the hopeful year, but that is not concrete.”
The burger and ice cream restaurant has secured a location at Anderson Avenue and Scenic Drive on the west side of Manhattan.
“We always play everything by what we’ve got working and what the jobs in certain areas are based on if the city’s already started on the process of requesting permits, getting approval, and the fine red tape that goes with building locations,” Beuchaw said.
In March 2019, Braum’s first announced that it would build a restaurant in Manhattan. However, there hasn’t been much action on the project during the following two-plus years.
In April, city officials said the company told them it planned to start construction in late summer or early fall.
In an email this week, Eric Cattell, director of community development of the Manhattan city government, said Braum’s asked for a 180-day extension for its conditional use permit for a drive-thru restaurant in July, citing its “full construction schedule” for the next two years. Cattell said the board approved the extension in July, but Braum’s still hasn’t applied for a building permit.
Braum’s is a regional burger and ice cream restaurant with locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.