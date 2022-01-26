Community members are thinking of what can be done with a small portion of the Manhattan High School East Campus once 9th graders leave the building.
The K-State Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy (ICDD) hosted a community conversation at 901 Poyntz Ave. to generate ideas for potential new uses for the facility. Freshmen will move out of the separate building into the MHS West Campus once the building additions are completed this fall.
For now, the only portion of the building being considered for a new purpose is the central area including the cafeteria, kitchen, restrooms and likely two adjacent classrooms. Manhattan-Ogden School District assistant superintendent Eric Reid said once the new addition is finished at MHS West, the East Campus building will stop taking K-12 students and become more of a support services facility. The 901 Poyntz building already houses district IT services — which Reid said would cost “more money than building the Oliver Brown school from scratch” to relocate.
ICDD director Tim Shaffer encouraged the 30 people who attended the meeting to “imagine the possibilities” of the space.
“Don’t just see them as what they currently are,” Shaffer said, “but the possibilities are really kind of a clean slate.”
Those in attendance formed five discussion groups, and Shaffer asked them to consider some community needs and how those could be addressed with the space given. He also asked participants to “dream big” when thinking of ideas. Ryan Likes, executive board member with Common Table, a community meal program, said he “shamelessly plugged” for the organization to use the space to prepare and serve meals.
Suggestions for how to use the space ran the gamut, from giving it to the USD 383 FIT Closet to adapting it into an emergency shelter. Other reoccurring ideas included making it into an art therapy room, teen after-school space, daycare facility or designated quiet area for school staff to relax. Shaffer also encouraged the groups to think of any local organizations that might benefit from the additional space. Every group determined that the space would work well as mixed-use, or different agencies utilizing a different portion of the building.
Last year, USD 383 officials brought forth the concept of using the 901 Poyntz facility as a career and technical academy in partnership with Manhattan Area Technical College. Reid said a feasibility study to determine whether the East Campus building would actually serve MATC’s needs is underway but is a separate conversation from these ICDD-led chats. He said the group conducting that feasibility study, consisting of community business leaders and MATC officials, will have more information on their findings this spring.
MHS freshman Raisa Hossain is the community liaison for the MHS Civic Engagement Club. She said the building “felt like a maze” at first.
“It was really confusing,” Hossain said. “But even though it’s structured like that, it’s really cool that we’re in the same building that was built like, during World War I. This building just has such a great opportunity to portray the history of Manhattan and the history of all of our schools.”
In 1857, the Manhattan City Council built a two-story school building on three lots along Poyntz Avenue near Ninth Street. According to the MHS Alumni Association, the building was called the Avenue School and cost $2,500 to build. Later, in 1913, the school board approved building a new four-year senior high school in place of the original Avenue School. Students moved into what was called the Manhattan Senior High School in 1914.
Shaffer said following Tuesday’s conversations, a smaller group of individuals will review the input and ideas provided during the in-person meeting.
The group will compile that information and post it to the ICDD website for follow-up conversations next month.
A virtual meeting will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The next in-person session will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15. More information, including where to RSVP for upcoming meetings, can be found at k-state.edu/icdd.