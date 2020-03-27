The American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy canceled its 2020 session, which was supposed to be May 31 through June 5 at K-State, the organization announced Friday morning.
Boys State made this decision based on concerns of the coronavirus, or COVID-19. This would have been the 83rd session.
“On behalf of the entire American Legion Boys State of Kansas Leadership Academy staff, I am saddened that we had to make the decision to cancel this year’s session due to COVID-19,” said Shane Wilson, executive director. “However, for the health and well-being of the delegates, staff and Legionnaires, as well as the Kansas State University employees who assist our program, we felt this was the right call to make with the unknown future of this pandemic. And by canceling the 2020 session now, this allows everyone involved to make alternate plans as needed.”
Visit ksbstate.org for more information on the situation. Delegates and families with specific questions, comments or concerns can email Boy State at info.1937@ksbstate.org or call 866-241-9920, according to a press release. Sponsors, can contact Troy Fowler, ALBSKLA director of operations, at troy.fowler@ksbstate.org.