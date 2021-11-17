The fate of Manhattan Boys and Girls Club’s request to demolish a house at 212 S. Fifth St. is in the hands of the Manhattan City Commission.
The club’s desire to demolish the Wurst House in the Houston-Pierre Street Historic District hit a roadblock when the local Historical Resources Board denied its request.
The Boys and Girls Club submitted an appeal to the Manhattan City Commission, which on Tuesday tabled the discussion to request further information.
Boys and Girls Club executive director Trent Jones would like to demolish the house to open up green space for the Boys and Girls Club.
“I’m very excited about the opportunities and life skills that could be provided to young people by having this outdoor programming space,” Jones said. “And the ability for us to add program spaces for our highly sought after summer programs.”
State law provides that the city commission hears the appeal of the historic board’s decision. According to the law, the city government must uphold the denial unless there is no feasible and prudent alternative to the demolition of the Wurst house.
Currently, the house does not contribute to the historical significance of the district, according to the register, but with certain upgrades to the residence, the home would be classified as a contributing residence in the historic district.
The residence would need the cladding fixed for it to be classified as a contributing property. If this repair is done, the property is available to receive tax credits from Kansas Historic Tax Credit 25% and Federal Historic Tax Credit 20% totaling 45%, to have further repairs done on the residence.
The assessed value of the home is $135,000. Larry Klutz of Herington, the home’s owner, approached the Boys and Girls Club to purchase the property for $115,000.
BHS construction did a walk-through of the home and assessed $155,000 in repair costs for the residence. Some repairs would be hazardous demolition for asbestos siding, mold/mildew removal: siding and trim restoration and waterproofing.
Commissioners said they would like to have a full inspection of the house. Commissioners asked the Boys and Girls Club what it would cost to get the building into a better state.