The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan opened its silent auction Wednesday as part of its 22nd annual Casino Night and Auction.
Like last year, the fundraiser will be totally virtual. The public silent auction closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the Kentucky Derby-themed virtual live event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The auction features items and experiences like guided fishing trips, artwork from students, a golf outing with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor, a Kansas City Chiefs signed helmet and more. People also can contribute to its Be Great fund, which is dedicated to program scholarships.
The fundraiser, which supports the club’s operations, scholarships and any transportation costs, will help 11 school sites in the area and several hundred families, said Melissa Soldan, the club’s development director.
General admission tickets for the live event are $30 and VIP tickets, which include a gift bag and an entry for a chance to win prize money, are $75. Tickets will include an email link to the Zoom event and can be purchased at www.bgclubmanhattan.com/cn2021.