Volleyball players stretch at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Sept. 28, 2021. The Boys and Girls Club and Manhattan Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the Eisenhower and Anthony centers will be fully reserved for youth after-school program and activities from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. on school days during the 2022-23 academic year.
The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan and the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to expand after-school programs into two recreational facilities.
The club is increasing youth programming for up to 50 middle school-aged children through the end of the 2022-23 school year by using space at both the Anthony and the Eisenhower recreation centers for a total of 100 spots. Programs will begin Monday.
The two recreation centers will be fully reserved for youth after-school programs and activities from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. on school days. The facilities will otherwise be open during normal hours on those days.
“Last year, we saw a large influx of youth accessing our facilities after school, which was difficult for us to staff appropriately,” Wyatt Thompson, interim director of parks and recreation for the City of Manhattan, said in a written statement. “The Boys and Girls Club has the necessary expertise and resources to provide safe, effective after-school programming opportunities for youth.”
The Manhattan-Ogden school district currently has priority access to a portion of both recreation centers on days when school is in session through an agreement with the city governemnt. As a part of these partnerships, the Boys and Girls Club and USD 383 will use all courts at each facility, as well as the walking tracks, multipurpose rooms, and lobby/lounge areas during their reserved time slot on school days.
“This partnership is a very exciting opportunity for youth in the Manhattan community. We will be able to provide safe and effective programming for even more middle schoolers at both Anthony and Eisenhower, while utilizing two beautiful city facilities,” said Boys and Girls Chief Executive Officer Hannah Coach.
There will be no weekend Boys and Girls Club programming at the Anthony and Eisenhower recreation centers. The Douglas Community Recreation Center will remain open to the public on weekdays, and the community is encouraged to use this facility when the other two are occupied after school.
Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents/guardians will need to sign up their children up through the Boys and Girls Club website. The cost is $100 per semester, with a $30 annual membership fee. Scholarships are available based on financial needs.