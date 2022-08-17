092821_mer_new_eisenhoweropen-7.jpg
Volleyball players stretch at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Sept. 28, 2021. The Boys and Girls Club and Manhattan Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that the Eisenhower and Anthony centers will be fully reserved for youth after-school program and activities from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. on school days during the 2022-23 academic year.

The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan and the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department have partnered to expand after-school programs into two recreational facilities.

The club is increasing youth programming for up to 50 middle school-aged children through the end of the 2022-23 school year by using space at both the Anthony and the Eisenhower recreation centers for a total of 100 spots. Programs will begin Monday.