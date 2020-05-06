One of the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan’s largest fundraisers is going online this year.
After having to cancel its in-person event in March because of coronavirus concerns, the organization will host its 21st annual Casino Night and Auction via Zoom and on its website next week.
The event typically raises about $100,000 a year to support the club’s operations, scholarships and transportation costs. This year, the money will go toward its learning programs, said the club’s development director Melissa Soldan.
“Right now it’s virtual learning, but when our doors open again, it’ll help with continuing that fun and safe place for kids to come,” Soldan said.
On May 15, the club will host both a live auction in a private Zoom meeting for those who have purchased tickets and a public silent auction on its website.
People who previously purchased tickets, which would have come with a meal, will be given a restaurant gift card.
Soldan said there will be multiple games and prize drawings for participants in the live auction.
“One of our signature items that started last year is a K-State recruiting experience,” Soldan said. “Essentially this person gets to be a (football) recruit. There’s a group that gets to be recruited for a day, so they take them to dinner, they go behind-the scenes at the football complex and they get really cool swag.”
Soldan said the club plans to recognize its champions — supporters and graduating students — that evening as well.
The silent auction will be open from 6 a.m. May 13 to 9 p.m. May 16. The live auction will be hosted at 7 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $30 at events.readysetauction.com/boysgirlsclubmanhattan/cn2020.