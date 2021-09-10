Boy struck by car at bus stop recovering from injuries Staff reports Sep 10, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Manhattan student struck by a vehicle earlier this week is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries officials said.On Wednesday, just after 8 a.m, 7-year-old Tommy Hagadorn-Brecken was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.Riley County police received a phone call of the injury accident near the intersection of Tuttle Cove Road and Terra Heights Drive.Police said the vehicle was a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 78-year old Andrew Spencer Tomb III.Emergency personnel took Hagadorn-Brecken to Ascension Via Christi then flew him to Stormont Vail in Topeka for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.As of Friday, he was no longer in the hospital, officials said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Jimmy Kimmel makes controversial comment on vaccinated vs unvaccinated Breyer speaks out on Supreme Court's Texas abortion law decision Biden to the unvaccinated: 'Our patience is wearing thin' Latest News Bigger Big 12: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston on the way MHS girls' tennis has strong showing at Seaman Court sides with DeSantis, reinstates school mask mandate ban pending outcome of appeal Newsom campaign theme: Don't let California become Texas Police report for Sept. 10, 2021 SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | USD 383 FIT Closet distributes 720 full backpacks for 2021-22 school year Boy struck by car at bus stop recovering from injuries Kansas, Missouri attorneys general signal lawsuits likely against Biden vaccine push Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State cruises past Stanford, 24-7, in season openerRiley County tallies three more COVID-19 deathsJayson EbertBergman Elementary student hit by vehicle at bus stopNearly a decade after watching from stands at AT&T Stadium, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn ready to see a dream come trueManhattan football opens season with win at Garden CityCar fire damages 7 vehicles at auto shopWhat fans should expect at K-State, MHS football home openersStephanie Abigail SmithCarol Ebert Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Court Services Officer Join Us at KS Finance Bulletin