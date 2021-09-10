A Manhattan student struck by a vehicle earlier this week is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries officials said.

On Wednesday, just after 8 a.m, 7-year-old Tommy Hagadorn-Brecken was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Riley County police received a phone call of the injury accident near the intersection of Tuttle Cove Road and Terra Heights Drive.

Police said the vehicle was a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 78-year old Andrew Spencer Tomb III.

Emergency personnel took Hagadorn-Brecken to Ascension Via Christi then flew him to Stormont Vail in Topeka for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday, he was no longer in the hospital, officials said.