Barbara Bollier doesn’t want to strip Kansans of their guns, she stressed Thursday.
Bollier, the U.S. Senate Democratic candidate who has served as a state legislator in both the House and Senate since 2010, spoke with voters about their concerns. She was at City Park during a visit to Manhattan.
A recent ad paid for by a super PAC called Senate Leadership Fund, claimed that Bollier wrote a bill to allow a judicial order to seize people’s guns. It said that if the guns were seized, people would have to prove they’re not dangerous to get them back.
The bill was known as “The Extreme Risk Protective Order Act,” but it died in committee in 2018.
Bollier said she did introduce the bill, but critics have misrepresented it.
Bollier said she supports the Second Amendment, but the idea is to ensure people like criminals or terrorists do not have guns. She said the bill she cosponsored would have introduced due process into gun removal, which is already allowed in certain circumstances by the law. During that process, a judge would evaluate the risk factors involved to determine whether to temporarily remove a firearm until it can be returned.
“I grew up hunting,” Bollier said, “but it’s about safety. Gun violence is a public health crisis. I am definitely willing to look at what we need to do to keep people safe. I was recently out at a farm, and the gentleman who owns it has two young children, and he said, ‘I am afraid of letting my kids out in my yard because I hear so much AR-15 fire that I don’t know where the bullets are going to come from.’ That is unacceptable. We need common-sense solutions.”
On police funding
Amid calls across the country to “defund” law enforcement agencies in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota in May, Bollier said in an interview with The Mercury she supports peaceful protests, as well as making sure police departments are adequately funded.
“What we need to do to work on relationships with people of color is first to listen and acknowledge that we haven’t been listening and that we need to work on things with our police like anti-bias training. They need funding to do that. We need our police to be able to build community relationships … and it takes time and money to do that.”
Some advocates have proposed diverting funds that would go to police departments to bolster social services so police departments wouldn’t necessarily have to handle situations such as mental health crises. Bollier said it should be possible to fund all these entities, instead of having to take from one to support another, if the government made it a priority.
On mental health
Bollier said addressing homelessness often goes hand-in-hand with addressing mental health issues.
“If you look at many of the people who are in that situation, they haven’t been cared for properly,” she said. “We failed. We took people out of institutions, which is appropriate, and promised we would give them the community health benefits and mental health services.”
Bollier said expanding Medicaid would be one way to start, which could bring in more mental and healthcare workers. Bollier said if elected as a U.S. senator, she would want to serve on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee to help come up with solutions.
“It does start at the federal level,” she said. “There are all kinds of different programs we need to come down and help people that need a place to live in the area where they work. ... (There are) lots of opportunities for things to be done in the Kansas area.”
Bollier is up against U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall in the Nov. 3 election.