A Manhattan plastic surgeon’s medical license has been temporarily suspended by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.
The board issued an emergency order on Wednesday suspending Dr. Kenneth Fischer’s license.
The order said the suspension is related to Fischer’s clinical privileges being indefinitely suspended and later revoked earlier this year by Manhattan Surgical Hospital. The document, obtained by The Mercury under the state’s public records law, says there is reasonable cause to believe there are grounds for disciplinary action and that Fischer being allowed to continue practicing would “constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety.”
The Manhattan Surgical Hospital CEO did not immediately answer a request for comment from The Mercury. The substance of the state’s case against Fischer was redacted in the public records.
Fischer operates The Plastic Surgery Clinic in west Manhattan.
The clinic’s website said Fischer specializes in surgical and nonsurgical procedures including breast augmentation, tummy tucks, liposuction, face lifts and rhinoplasty.
This is not Fischer’s first time facing disciplinary action by the state’s Board of Healing Arts.
The board also fined Fischer in 2006 and required him to complete a continuing education course. The order said Fischer ordered and received non-FDA approved drugs “to imitate the Allergen drug sold under the brand ‘Botox.’” It said he administered the drug to about five patients, all of whom were close friends or relatives. The order said Fischer did not create or maintain records for treating the patients who received the drug and that he also did not charge for the services in those cases.
In 2019, he was fined $2,000, required to complete another online patient safety course and write an essay after providing Botox and fillers through a Topeka medical spa that had unlicensed or unsupervised employees performing services; the state said he also did not keep accurate medical records for clients.
Fischer attended the University of Kansas’ medical school, studied general surgery at a hospital in Denver, Colorado, and completed a fellowship and residence in plastic surgery at the University of Mississippi. He grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High.