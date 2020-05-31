The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency on Friday voted 5-1 to revise the Riley County Police Department 2021 budget by removing raises for employees.
Though the RCPD budget still totals about $22.1 million, on par with the 2020 budget, it nixes merit and cost-of-living raises. With the additional cuts and taking into account an approximately $234,000 carryover, the obligation for taxpayers amounts to about $21.9 million, or a 0.65% decrease from 2020.
RCPD officials previously presented a $22.1 million budget that included those raises. They proposed $470,000 in temporary cuts in the health insurance and workers compensation funds, as well as showed how the carryover funds from previous years budgets would even out those raises. Officials had already removed previous proposals to hire a new administrative worker and address an underfunded gun and crime equipment account.
On May 18, members voted to approve that budget for publication but also scheduled Friday’s special meeting to make revisions or changes.
Some board members were not satisfied with the proposal and said when they asked for a flat budget, they meant there should have been no changes at all from 2020. RCPD Director Dennis Butler said he had understood the request as meaning the taxpayers’ obligation through the mill levy would remain flat or decrease.
Board member Craig Beardsley said he was in favor of the option that excluded merit and cost-of-living raises as government entities also expect to face budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced shutdown.
“It’s going to be, for a lot of us, a pause,” Beardsley said. “I know this is an unpopular decision, but I think the times require that we do this for the taxpayers of Riley County.”
Board member and Manhattan City Commissioner Wynn Butler agreed, saying the full effect of the shutdown won’t be known for months, and the board should err on the side of caution to give city and county managers flexibility with their own budgets and staff.
Board and Riley County Commission chairman Marvin Rodriguez said consistency for employees across the city and county, which funds 80% and 20% of RCPD’s budget respectively, is necessary.
“We’re all having a problem, and I think we need to be consistent with both entities as far as city and county,” he said. “RCPD falls in the middle of that. If we all are together with this I think we can get through it, but we can’t have one group do one thing and another group do another thing — especially now — because it’s not going to be fair to any citizen.”
Board member Robert Ward was the sole member voting against the revised budget as he supported a plan that nixed cost-of-living raises but retained the merit and step increases.
Before the vote, employees advocated to keep the raises, saying they help attract and retain quality employees.
“I’ve seen what happens when compensation rates fall,” said Detective Brian Johnson, representing the Fraternal Order of Police. “I recognize it from my 18 years of service, which isn’t just isolated here in Riley County. … I also trust the feedback I’ve received from employees. One employee came from another agency specifically because that agency did not offer merit increases on occasion, and on occasion, didn’t offer COLA. This particular employee — and I know of others — that came to RCPD because of the fact that we have compensation that attracts and retains quality officers, jailers and civilian staff.”
The proposed budget will be published by June 5, after which the board can make changes to reduce but not increase it. The board will hold a public meeting on June 15 to formally adopt the budget.