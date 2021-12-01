The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday was interviewing finalists to become the next president of Kansas State University.
The board met around 8 a.m. Wednesday in Topeka and went into a closed-door meeting. The board was scheduled to remain in that “executive session” until 3:30 p.m.
The board also met Tuesday on the matter.
Regents spokesman Matt Keith declined to comment on how many people were being interviewed, but The Mercury has learned that the board is interviewing five or six finalists.
The board planned to reach a consensus by the end of the day Wednesday and hold a formal vote to hire the new president Thursday in Manhattan, The Mercury has learned.
A reception for the new president would follow the vote.
The selection process for a new K-State president has been a closed one, meaning information wasn’t to be officially released about the job candidates until the board has made the pick.
KSU President Richard Myers announced in May that he planned to retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Myers, 79, is a retired four-star Army general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He became K-State president in 2016. In July, the board named the 25-member search committee, led by former CEO of BNSF Railway and K-State alumnus Carl Ice.
The search committee includes Kevin Lockett, former K-State and NFL football player and businessman; Pat Roberts, former U.S. senator; Gene Taylor, director of athletics at K-State; and Usha Reddi, Manhattan city commissioner and former mayor.