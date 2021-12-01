TOPEKA — The chairwoman of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday afternoon said the board had "a good pool" of candidates as it narrowed down the finalists for the next president of Kansas State University.
Regents chairwoman Cheryl Harrison-Lee said the field of candidates comes from across the country.
“We were very surprised at the diversity of candidates, in terms of talent and skill,” Harrison-Lee told The Mercury. “We saw a good mix of people, and we feel like that’s a testament to the caliber of university Kansas State University is.”
The board met Tuesday and Wednesday in Topeka and went into a closed-door meeting for most of the day. At press time, the board was still in executive session.
Regents spokesman Matt Keith declined to comment on how many people were being interviewed, but The Mercury learned that the board spoke with five or six finalists via Zoom. The finalists did not include any internal candidates, sources said.
The board planned to reach a consensus by the end of the day Wednesday and hold a formal vote to hire the new president Thursday in Manhattan.
A reception for the new president would follow the vote.
Harrison-Lee said the regents feel a new president will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas at the right time.
“At this point, if there’s anything we’ve learned from COVID, it is that we must re-engineer higher education,” Harrison-Lee said. “The ability to hear from some candidates who are looking at trying to re-engineer and do things differently, based on what students and businesses are demanding, has really been very refreshing.”
The selection process for a new K-State president has been a closed one, meaning information wasn’t to be officially released about the job candidates until the board has made the pick.
KSU President Richard Myers announced in May that he planned to retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Myers, 79, is a retired four-star Army general and the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He became K-State president in 2016. In July, the board named the 25-member search committee, led by former CEO of BNSF Railway and K-State alumnus Carl Ice.
The search committee includes Kevin Lockett, former K-State and NFL football player and businessman; Pat Roberts, former U.S. senator; Gene Taylor, director of athletics at K-State; and Usha Reddi, Manhattan city commissioner and former mayor.