The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board on Monday approved about $292,000 in vehicle purchases for the Riley County Police Department.
The department requested to replace seven patrol vehicles that met its vehicle replacement index standard, which is also used by the Manhattan city government.
Normally, RCPD officials would make a request at the beginning of the budget cycle, but the coronavirus pandemic caused manufacturing delays, Director Dennis Butler said, forcing the department to move up the ordering timeline.
“The manufacturer shut down for an extended period, and it delayed everything,” he said, “so the guidance we received from them is if you want to receive vehicles in a timely manner, you need to order them now for next year.”
While the orders will be made now, the vehicles will be paid later through RCPD’s 2021 budgeted funds.
The vehicles will be replaced by seven 2021 Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles, which are $33,726 each through a state contract.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the department also is considering using one of the former patrol vehicles to replace an older model car for its mental health co-responder team, though that one doesn’t need to be immediately replaced.
COVID-19 funding
RCPD has received nearly $351,000 in emergency funds related to coronavirus costs.
It received about $62,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Supplemental funding program and almost $288,500 from Riley County’s CARES Act funding.
The funds will mainly be used to acquire disinfecting supplies and related equipment, but the CARES Act funding also will cover accommodating physically distant training, certain payroll costs, communication equipment and supplies, and signage for public health guidance.
“A lot of it is cleaning supplies and cleaning equipment, which were very hard to get early on,” Kyle said, “but fortunately the supply chain has opened up a little bit, and we’ve been able to receive most of those items.”
Promotion
Derek Woods, who had been serving as the interim jail commander at RCPD since 2018, was promoted as the official captain at Monday’s meeting.
Woods has served with RCPD since November 1999, where he began as a corrections officer. Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup said he is one of the few remaining officers that worked in the original Riley County Jail, which was at 600 Colorado St.
In 2006, Woods was promoted to a corrections sergeant and a corrections lieutenant in 2009. In 2018, he began serving as the interim corrections captain.
During his career with RCPD, Woods has served as a training officer and on multiple committees. He also started the Kansas Jail Administrators Consortium for area jail commanders to discuss common issues they experience.
Woods thanked his friends, families and peers for their support and the opportunity.
“I’m encouraged by the future we have going for us,” he said. “Thank you for the support and let’s see where we go from here.”