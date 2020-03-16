The Blue Valley school district will be closed this week after Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson requested that all school districts close for the week.
Originally, the district had been slated to remain open despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, based on the recommendation of the Riley County Health Department.
“The decision to not close Blue Valley/Randolph USD 384 was made after consultation with district administrators and taking into consideration the rural nature of the school, as well as no confirmed cases in Riley County,” department director Julie Gibbs said Saturday.
However after Sunday’s request from Watson, Blue Valley superintendent Brady Burton said the district would close its schools for the week.
“A decision by the KSDE will be made late next week about the status of school for the following week,” he said. “No activities or practices will be allowed during the closing.”