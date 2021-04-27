Citing “a thousand more homes” along with more schools, Pottawatomie County resident Judson “Jud” Jones pleaded with the county commission on Monday to put a priority on roads in Blue Township.
He also asked them to look at the need for another bridge over the Blue River.
“I’ve lived in Blue township for 40 years,” he said to the commissioners. “You understand Pottawatomie County is a rural county, I know that, too. But I’m now living in an area that’s no longer a rural district.
“This area (Blue Township) is a growth area for Pottawatomie County,” he continued. “They are going to build 1,000 more homes … 1,000 more homes … 1,000 more homes. There is going to be a high school. I just drove past the junior and senior high school for Rock Creek. That probably has 500-600 students in it. This will have 500-600 if not more.”
Jones noted the hundreds of parents and students driving to get to the schools.
“Ya’ll see this, ya’ll understand the future,” he said.
His second priority was another bridge over the Blue River.
“If you close the bridge (on Highway 24) due to an accident, you’d have traffic backed up to Wamego,” he said. “There is going to get more people, guys. More and more people. It’s the only place Manhattan can build homes. I ask you to prioritize it.”
Commissioner Greg Riat asked Jones how he would feel about a benefit district.
“How about if you tax everyone who lives in the district?” Jones responded. “Better, how about if people building houses out here built the road? They will benefit from the option of having their property values go up.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman told Jones the county has brought right-of-way in that area.
Jones complimented the county on that foresight, then closed by pleading with the commissioners.
“I’m asking you guys — nay, pleading with you guys — to fix this problem,” he said.
COVID numbers down
As of Monday, officials reported two known active cases COVID-19 in the county, Leslie Campbell, health department director, told the commissioners in her report.
She also noted that anyone over 18 can now get a vaccination, and the last mass clinic is scheduled for Thursday.
“I really want to thank all the volunteers for making this possible,” she said, listing the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and the Wamego Health Center. “I’ll be sending out nice certificates and thank yous to the volunteers,” she said. “They’ve done some nice work for us at the mass clinics.”
“I’d like to commend you and your staff on the (vaccine) distribution,” Riat said. “I can’t remember how many compliments I heard on your handling of the whole situation. You didn’t panic. I appreciate the slow, methodical and non-panicking way everything was done. It’s important to thank you guys.”
Campbell said the county has adequate supplies of Moderna and vaccines will be given at the Health Department Office two to three days a week. An online scheduling program is now available. Additionally, the office will be moving into more “normal” activities, especially working on drowning and water safety over the summer, unless they need to gear up again for COVID.
Mini-bus service
The number of mini-bus riders rose during the first quarter of 2021, reported Andrea Umscheid, operations officer for the public transportation department.
The buses gave 1,310 trips with 389 riders. During the same time period last year, before COVID-19, there were 1,971 trips with 615 riders.
Operating expenses for the mini-bus totaled $29,759.72, all of which is currently covered under the CARES Act funding.
“Right now, that is covering 100 percent,” Umscheid said. “There is no local match. This started in March of last year. I’m thinking it will last until the end of the fiscal year, end of June.”
If the CARES funding ends, the normal 30 percent match from the county will be required.
Fire report
Fire calls outnumbered medical calls in the first quarter, according to Jared Barnes, county fire supervisor.
The numbers do not include Wamego.
“Through March 31, there were surprisingly more grass fire than medical calls,” he said. “That’s extremely unusual, but fire has been very busy the past month-and-a-half. Hopefully we’re on the downhill side.”
Barnes also reported on the county burn permits, which he said were good for five years. “They are required for all burning except ceremonial/cooking/recreation fires and the burning of residential trash.”
He noted there were 1,487 active burn permits in Pottawatomie County.
Additionally, the county completed the hose testing — which does not include city departments — but added up to nearly three miles of hose.
Poll workers pay
At the request of the election office, the commission changed the way poll workers are paid. Instead of minimum hourly wage plus mileage, workers will receive a flat fee.
Supervising judges will receive $150/day; clerk/judge, $125/day full shift and $62.50 split day. An additional $25 will be paid for election training or school compensation.
Ease of figuring payment and budgeting were cited for the change.
Road and bridge
The commission authorized the purchase of several pieces of equipment, including a 2022 knuckle boom truck for $221,340; two used dump trucks for $140,000 (total); a forklift for up to $60,000; and to renew leases on skid loaders.
Tax abatement
County Counselor John Watt presented a tax abatement request for a house which burnt down in Wamego.
The request would allow the property owners to deduct some of their 2021 property taxes to reflect the drop in value due to the fire. Watt noted the house was totally destroyed.
The commission approved the request 3-0.
National Heritage areas
Weixelman asked for staff to research the National Heritage Areas and what effect, if any, it will have on the county.
Watt noted the research was a good idea.
“I’ve heard through other county counselors there is a great deal of misinformation out there,” he said. “People are either jumping on the band wagon either way without doing the research. It does behoove you to find out about the details.
Stone monuments
Weixelman also asked if anyone knew the whereabouts of stone monuments.
“At one point in time, the county purchased stone monuments about schools, and they were supposed to be strategically placed around the county on where they (the schools) used to be. I’m just curious to see if they are still sitting around.”