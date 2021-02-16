Evergy on Tuesday resumed 30- to 60-minute blackouts to conserve electricity in the Manhattan area and across the state as temperatures remained below zero in the morning.
The power company announced around 7 a.m. that it would start doing rolling blackouts as it had Monday.
On Monday, Southwest Power Pool, a nonprofit government-created organization which coordinates the transmission of power among 17 central states, asked electric companies, including Evergy, to initiate controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions to help prevent larger power outages, according to Evergy.
SPP was facing electricity outages in the upper Midwest and Texas because of extreme cold temperatures Monday and Tuesday.
By 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Evergy said the SPP allowed them to suspend the temporary power outages.
An Evergy spokesman said at noon Tuesday the company was working to get power restored to customers.
City Hall was without electricity just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials announced on social media. Power came back on at the building at 10 a.m.
K-State announced at 10 a.m. that the campus power had gone out, but officials later clarified on the university website that the Manhattan campus never had its power interrupted.
The Riley County Health Department along with other county offices were closed Tuesday because of the rolling blackouts. Volunteers from the county government helped with Harvesters food distribution in the community Wednesday as well.
Because of this, the health department will release virus data Wednesday, said Alice Massimi, Riley County spokeswoman. The department previously delayed Monday's data release to Tuesday because of President's Day.
Like on Monday, the blackouts impacted traffic lights Tuesday. The Riley County Police Department advises drivers to stop at the intersection and treat it as a four-way stop unless officers are directing traffic.
Kansas State University, the Manhattan-Ogden school district and Manhattan Catholic Schools were closed Tuesday.
For people needed temporary shelter, the Four Points by Sheraton, at 530 Richard Drive, opened a 24-hour warming shelter and is offering reduced rates for long-term stays.