While in recent years the popular shopping day had crept farther into Thursday, several big box stores announced this year that they would remain closed on Thanksgiving and not open until Friday morning.
In Manhattan, Best Buy and Walmart opened their doors at 5 a.m.
Target opened at 7 a.m. Friday in Manhattan.
There was no long line winding around the store hours before it opened, as has been the case sometimes in years past. Shoppers stayed in their cars in the parking lot until about 6:45 a.m.
Melinda Heath of Manhattan started the line at Target, and others followed.
“I’m really only here for like one thing: a waffle iron,” Heath said. She said she began her morning at JC Penney and Home Depot.
For Heath, Black Friday shopping is a tradition that started when she was a kid. She said it also reminded her of being with her mom.
Tony Adams of Wamego also began his morning bright and early. He said it was his fifth or sixth year of Black Friday shopping. He had tried Walmart first and then came to Target looking for a new TV.
Kristen Solindas, of Jefferson City, Missouri, said her first Black Friday shopping experience was years ago, and this year, she was on the hunt for board games.
“My first one is like 30 years ago,” she said. “I chose Target because they have games on sale, and there is no place else to go.”
Elmer Lopez and Kelsey Cobos, who recently moved to Manhattan from Arizona, went to Target searching for multiple items.
“Saw a mini-fridge, double air fryer, and maybe some clothes,” Lopez said.
The National Retail Federation (NRF), based in Washington D.C., predicted the highest holiday retail sales on record this year.
The NRF predicts holiday spending between November and December could reach $859 billion, increasing as much as 10.5% from last year’s record holiday shopping sales, which totaled $777.3 billion.
The NRF expects online and non-store-related sales, which are included in the total, to increase between 11 and 15 percent, totaling between $218.3 billion and $226.2 billion in sales.