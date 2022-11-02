The Riley County Health Department has announced that bivalent booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are available for adults and children.
If it’s been at least two months since the last vaccine dose (finished the primary series or received a booster dose), health officials recommend people get the new booster.
The Moderna booster is available to people 6 years old and older. The Pfizer booster is available to those 5 years old and older.
Residents do not need the same booster as their original dose.
People can get flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment with the county health department.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18 to receive vaccinations. The health department does not charge any fees for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the county health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.
New cases
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Riley County had 35 new COVID-19 cases from Oct. 22 to 28. This represented a case rate of 47.1 per 100,000, placing Riley County in the moderate incident category with 10-49 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results.
The levels are low (less than 10), moderate, substantial (55-99), and high (100 or more).
Wabaunsee County is also in the moderate category with one new case (14.4 per 100,000). Geary County is in the high category with 37 new cases (116.8 per 100,000) and Pottawatomie County is in the high category with 3 (123.0 per 100,000).
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was caring for one COVID patient on Wednesday. The patient wasn’t on a ventilator or in the intensive care unit.
KDHE reported no additional deaths in Riley County. The county’s COVID-related death total remains at 97. Riley County has reported 15,566 cases since March 2020.
Testing
The health department provides free, in-person COVID-19 tests by appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can schedule same-day appointments one hour in advance or as far as five days in advance.