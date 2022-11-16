The Manhattan school district plans to replace the word “Indians” with the word “Ogden” in one end zone of the high school football field when it re-turfs the field next year.
The replacement of the turf at Bishop Stadium is on the agenda for discussion at Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Board member Christine Weixelman told The Mercury that district officials had confirmed the plan for the wording change to her recently.
That move would be consistent with the school district’s recent policy not to use the word or symbol for “Indians,” which has been the high school’s mascot since the middle of the last century. In recent years the school board has debated but reaffirmed the use of that mascot; the subject is expected to come up again, as soon as Wednesday night, because of the state school board’s recent vote to recommend that all schools in the state stop using it. School district officials have said they were shifting away from the use of the word or the image in uniforms and other material so as to retain flexibility in the event the school board changed its position.
The field — called Lew Lane Field at Bishop Stadium, where Manhattan High plays football and soccer and hosts track meets — was natural grass until 2013, when the school board voted to replace it with artificial turf. A district memo included for the board meeting Wednesday says that the turf needs to be replaced, as do the goalposts. The cost, including a 10-year warranty, is $492,618, the memo says. AstroTurf Corporation of Dalton, Georgia is the recommended bidder for the job.
Subbing out “Indians” for “Ogden” is not mentioned in that memo. Weixelman said she inquired and was told that’s the plan by district officials Matt Davis and Lew Faust.
The other end zone would remain as is: It would say “Manhattan.” Presumably the choice of “Ogden” has to do with the fact that the official name of the school district is “Manhattan-Ogden.”