A biotech company has selected a compound developed at K-State for further study in the fight against COVID-19.
The company, Cocrystal Pharma, selected a series of broad-spectrum protease inhibitors — a type of antiviral drugs — developed by scientists in the College of Veterinary Medicine as a preclinical lead compound for further development. The company in April signed a licensing agreement to use two patented series of compounds.
These protease inhibitors, developed by virologists Yunjeong Kim and Kyeong “KC” Chang, have been found to block the replication of human coronavirus in cultured cells. Kim and Chang have been analyzing potential treatments for coronaviruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, for the past several months. In a statement, Kim said the current drugs for COVID-19 approved by the Food and Drug Administration have different mechanisms of action.
“Further studies are required to reveal the therapeutic potency of our protease inhibitor compared to other approved drugs,” Kim said. “Drugs targeting different virus proteins are often combined to maximize their efficacy, so it is always nice to have a repertoire of drugs that work in different ways.”
In August of last year, Kim and Chang published a study in the journal Science Translational Medicine on their results of using these inhibitors to block coronavirus cell replication. The study revealed how these tiny inhibitors show a potency against human coronaviruses, by testing their effectiveness in a mouse model. In further testing Cocrystal identified this compound as a candidate for preclinical lead development for COVID-19.
According to the company, there is “significant potential for delivering this compound either for injection or inhalation and for potential use as both a therapeutic and prophylactic, protecting uninfected individuals who may become exposed.”
Chang said choosing a preclinical candidate is “a very significant milestone decision.” The company will then begin studies to evaluate potential risks and conduct safety pharmacology studies before the Phase 1 clinical trial.
The compound is being licensed through K-State Innovation Partners and is one of several new technologies being licensed to corporate entities to combat the disease. K-State has secured more than $7.7 million in contacts for COVID-19 research. The university didn’t give an amount for this current licensing agreement.
Researchers in the veterinary college are involved in coronavirus research because the class of viruses can affect both humans and animals.
“Long before COVID-19 came along, we worked collaboratively on protease inhibitors for important human and animal viruses, such as MERS, human norovirus and feline infectious peritonitis, a deadly feline coronavirus infection — some of which are also under commercial development,” Kim said. “So, we think that our research, along with other high-impact COVID-19-related research currently going on at Kansas State University by many different laboratories, shows our strengths as a research institution.”
Research into SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 infection, began in April at the Biosecurity Research Institute, and by November of last year more than $29 million in grant proposals had been written to support on-campus scientific endeavors relating to the COVID-19 battle.
The website for Washington-based Cocrystal Pharma states this licensing of protease inhibitors from K-State “significantly expands and further advances the company’s COVID-19 program by providing more targeted, potent compounds for further development.”