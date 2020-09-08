Participants in the Bill Snyder Highway half marathon and 5K races had the option of running during the official race Monday or “virtually” this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
People could either run in the actual race or run a different course during a different time. Runners who chose the latter option must send their race times and GPS-tracked routes to Ben Sigle of the Manhattan Running Company by Thursday to be counted in this year’s race.
The race, postponed from May to Labor Day, drew about 550 runners to the race Monday, Sigle said. He estimated around 1,100 people registered to run during the race or virtually this year. That is down from 1,900 registered in 2019.
“For everything that had gone on, I was pretty pleased with everything,” Sigle said. “There’s not many events like this in the country.”
The race ended in Downtown Manhattan instead of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium as has been the recent custom.
Sigle said he does not know the total amount raised right now, but should have that calculated by the end of this week or early next week. Former K-State football coach Bill Snyder chose K-State’s Johnson Cancer Research Center, Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice and Matt Snyder Foundation for Troubled Youth as this year’s charity recipients.
Over the past five years, about $122,000 was donated to charities from this event, Sigle said.