Andy Cassel and more than 1,500 other people ran the Bill Snyder 5k or half marathon on Saturday. On Saturday morning, the Bill Snyder Highway and Kansas State University outdoor practice football field was filled with runners ready to start their races. This was Cassel’s fourth time participating in the 5k.

At the beginning of 2022, Cassel went to a race on January 1 — a first-day-of-the-year race — and set a goal to run a 5k every month. He continued this trend into 2023.