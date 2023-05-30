Andy Cassel hugs his mother, Katy Ames, before they take part in the Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K on Saturday morning in Manhattan. Cassel said his goal of running a 5K every month has changed his life.
Jessa Peterson, founder and owner of Chapter Five Yoga, leads Hallie Hatfield and Robin Butler, both of Wamego, in a post-race yoga session Saturday morning during the ninth annual Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K in Manhattan.
Joe Moore receives a high-five after being the first overall finisher in the half marathon, with a time of 1:08:51, on Saturday morning during the ninth annual Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K in Manhattan. Moore won the race for the ninth time.
Wilson Wesch, 15, rings the “personal record” bell after finishing the half marathon Saturday morning outside of the Shamrock Practice Facility during the ninth annual Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K in Manhattan.
Brian Griffith of Evergreen, Colo., center left, runs alongside Rich Schoenfeld of St. Marys on Saturday morning as they head onto the field outside of the Shamrock Practice Facility prior to finishing the half marathon of the ninth annual Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K in Manhattan.
Andy Cassel and more than 1,500 other people ran the Bill Snyder 5k or half marathon on Saturday. On Saturday morning, the Bill Snyder Highway and Kansas State University outdoor practice football field was filled with runners ready to start their races. This was Cassel’s fourth time participating in the 5k.
At the beginning of 2022, Cassel went to a race on January 1 — a first-day-of-the-year race — and set a goal to run a 5k every month. He continued this trend into 2023.