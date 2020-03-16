Johnny Kaw's, a complex of Aggieville bars that can accommodate 900 people, announced Monday that it was closing for the week. That came in response to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner Brett Allred announced the closure in a message to other Aggieville businesses, saying it was “the responsible thing to do.”
“Please realize I did not come to this decision lightly. I just do not want to have an employee or their family member get sick or die and feel like I could have done something,” he said.
Johnny Kaw's boasts five bars in eight buildings, including what’s now called the Yard Bar, formerly Rusty’s Last Chance.
Kaw's was the first in the student bar district to close voluntarily. Bars and restaurants in other areas of the country have been ordered to close to stem the tide of coronavirus, but Kansas has not taken that step.