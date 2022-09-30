Big Lakes Developmental Center CEO Lori Feldkamp told county commissioners Thursday that the state has put together a group to reduce the wait time of more than 10 years for services across Kansas.
Feldkamp said state legislators put together an interim committee to modernize of intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) services.
The committee’s goal is to help IDD providers more effectively address needs, provide investment resources, and reduce and possibly eliminate wait times.
Feldkamp said the number of Kansans using the IDD waiver program is 9,039, of which 4,814 are on the waiting list to be served.
She said Big Lakes serves about 200 people.
“In the Big Lakes area, we have 95 individuals who are waiting in the four counties we serve, and wait time is 10 years one month right now (statewide),” Feldkamp said. “So there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to address the waiting list.”
Feldkamp told The Mercury she couldn’t give the wait time specifically for Big Lakes because it goes by order of the statewide list rather than individual counties.
She the waiting list is so long because of lack of funding for services. She said Big Lakes, and other facilities across the state, are dealing with a lack of space and employees.
Big Lakes also will kick off a fundraising campaign for a new roof. Feldkamp said the center’s roof is about 40 years old. Workers keep doing patchwork to repair it, but she said the roof is to the point where it needs replacing. She said she does not know the cost and is working on documents for specifications.
Feldkamp also reported Big Lakes is waiting for a bus to be delivered. She said the cost has gone up. It could be more than $100,000 for the bus, and it won’t be delivered for another 18-24 months, she said.
Emergency manager
at risk
Riley County commissioners held a public meeting for a construction manager at risk for the proposed county EMS headquarters.
John Ellermann, public works director, said a public hearing is a required part of the hiring process. No one from the public spoke.
The county will now make requests for qualifications from contractors.
When an entity uses a construction manager at risk, the company is involved with the design process in an effort to save time and money.
Ellermann said this isn’t the typical way the county does business, but the county should handle the project this way because of the state of the market, including volatile prices and the lack of supply availability.
“As the contractor works with the architect during design, they can alleviate some headaches and delays upfront with different materials and pricing,” he said.
The new building, which is estimated to cost $12.3 million, will consist of an EMS station with ambulance bays, crew living quarters, administrative offices for Emergency Medical Services, training rooms, emergency operations center, and other related support services.
The proposed 17,5000-square-foot headquarters will be at Claflin and Charles Little Road, next to the Riley County Family and Child Resource Center.
The current EMS headquarters at 2011 Claflin Road was built in 1980, and county officials previously said it no longer meets the staff’s needs.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
- Appraiser Anna Burson’s request to fill an open appraiser position. The position is responsible for processing deeds, court records, and other documents with property ownership. That person also physically and digitally reviews vacant land, among other responsibilities. The position will be open internally for two weeks. The person picked will replace Vaughn Colbert, who is retiring.
- A contract with Rock Hills Church to use its building for County Employee Day for $500.