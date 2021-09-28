The entity that provides services to adults with intellectual and development disabilities in Riley County says 40% of its employees aren’t vaccinated. A vaccine mandate from the federal government means it could reduce an employee pool that’s already understaffed.
Lori Feldkamp, CEO and president of the Big Lakes Developmental Center, told Riley County commissioners Monday that the recent vaccine mandate by the Biden administration could exacerbate her current staffing shortage if employees refuse to follow it.
Feldkamp is unclear if Big Lakes, a private, nonprofit organization, will fall under the mandate for the private sector or the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) jurisdiction. The private sector mandate will give employees the option to receive the vaccine or do weekly COVID-19 testing. If Big Lakes falls under the CMS guideline, it will require the COVID-19 vaccination. Feldkamp uses the funding from CMS to pay her employees, which is why she is waiting on further guidance. CMS is developing a draft rule and comment period that will be issued in October.
A significant portion of her employees are not vaccinated, with some not wanting to receive the vaccine.
“I got 40% of my staff who were not (vaccinated) and have refused to do so,” Feldkamp said. “That makes me wonder where we’re going to be as far as staffing.”
Feldkamp is looking to replace 1,500 hours a week with overtime and extra hours.
Big Lakes also has regressed back to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 plan because of the increased cases in the area.
“What that means is our development centers are still open, but we have a lot of restrictions on interaction,” Feldkamp said. “We have what we call pods, where people come in and that’s where they stay and they don’t have interaction with others. That way if we do have an exposure somewhere, our risk is limited, and our quarantine is limited.”
In February, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an outbreak at Big Lakes with eight cases.
In other business, the commission:
- Unanimously approved the 2022 district courts budget. The court budget is separate from the overall county budget; the court budget comes from the state funding.
- Unanimously approved the Riley County Health Department hiring a new registered nurse. The new position, which is funded through a grant from the Immunization Action Plan through KDHE, will plan outreach efforts to provide immunizations and other health services to underserved populations in Riley County.