A beverage-making company will bring 37 new full-time jobs to Manhattan with an average yearly salary of $38,000 for most employees.
Bev-Hub LLC, a Topeka beverage co-packer that produces beverages (mainly coldbrew coffee), cans, labels and more, will provide an average wage of $19 per hour, which is $38,000 or higher per year, officials said.
“I’m 100 percent in favor of it,” said commissioner Wynn Butler.
Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an economic development grant for $240,500, including incentives to help with an expansion and renovation to the building that the company bought in the city’s business park.
The money will come from the city’s economic development fund, which is supported by a voter-approved sales tax. The company also has applied for a 10-year tax abatement on the $900,000 expansion.
Bev-Hub bought the former Tallgrass Brewing Company building near the Manhattan Regional Airport. Tallgrass, a previous recipient of city economic development funding, went out of business.
The business hopes to be operational in January or February 2021, said Jennifer Sourk, general counsel at Bev-Hub.
Bev-Hub aims to produce about 250 cans per minute, Sourk estimated, which is over one million cans per month.
“This seems like a perfect fit for us,” said commissioner Linda Morse.
Hiring will begin in the “very near future,” as the business is in the hiring process, Sourk said. Bev-Hub is ready to start construction. Bev-Hub also has a site in Wichita.